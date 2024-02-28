Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,059 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $547.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

