Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 68,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Five9 were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Trading Down 3.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

