Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $25.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251,981 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,149,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,201,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,545,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,447,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,990,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.32 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

