Head-To-Head Review: InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and InterContinental Hotels Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 8.18 $14.22 million $0.42 46.43 InterContinental Hotels Group $4.62 billion 3.96 $750.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atour Lifestyle and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00 InterContinental Hotels Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Dividends

Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. InterContinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Atour Lifestyle pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

