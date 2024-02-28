Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

