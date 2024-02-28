Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

