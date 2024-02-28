Fmr LLC Buys 142,633 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.37% of Encompass Health worth $92,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.