Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $374.00

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.72), with a volume of 29398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.69).
Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 345.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.15 and a beta of 0.78.
About Fidelity European Trust
Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
