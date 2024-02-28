Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $16,670.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £166.70 ($211.44) and last traded at £165.60 ($210.05), with a volume of 55802 shares. The stock had previously closed at £165 ($209.28).

Ferguson Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is £138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 3,553.01%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

