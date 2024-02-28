Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

About GSK



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

