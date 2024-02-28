Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2,281.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,592 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $149.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

