Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,682 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

