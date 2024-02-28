Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 215.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.