Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

