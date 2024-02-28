Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Everi worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Everi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Everi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $963.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.