Eric D. Long Sells 9,329 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $723,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

