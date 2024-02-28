Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.27 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

