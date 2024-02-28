Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $81.37.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

