Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

