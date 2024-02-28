Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $671.22

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 671.22 ($8.51) and traded as low as GBX 664.65 ($8.43). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.45), with a volume of 314,118 shares traded.

Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 671.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 661.23.

Edinburgh Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,076.92%.

About Edinburgh Investment

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

