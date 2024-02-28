Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

NOVA stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

