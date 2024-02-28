Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.