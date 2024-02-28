Covestor Ltd Sells 230 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,483,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 269.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after buying an additional 620,386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amedisys by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 313,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

