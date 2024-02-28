Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,129,000 after buying an additional 532,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,298 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

