Covestor Ltd Purchases 542 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,640. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

