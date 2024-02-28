Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,204 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 155.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 407,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 304,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC now owns 1,024,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after buying an additional 751,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 1.9 %

PINS opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $2,458,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.