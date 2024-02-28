Covestor Ltd Acquires 3,668 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 268.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon by 721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 9.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 389,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

