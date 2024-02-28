Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Community Health Systems worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $378.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

