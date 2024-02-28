Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,136 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of OneSpan worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.85. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

