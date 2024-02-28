Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $447.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

