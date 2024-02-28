Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $540.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

