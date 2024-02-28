Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Chemed by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $596.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.14 and a 200-day moving average of $555.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $610.35.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

