Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 231.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

