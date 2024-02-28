Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

