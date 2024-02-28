Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 74 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after buying an additional 79,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,806 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,081.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,001.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $964.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,083.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

