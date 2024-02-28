Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,592 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.