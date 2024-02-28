Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $115.44

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
