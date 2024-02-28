Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $115.44

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

