AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of AvePoint worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,326,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,616.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.85. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

