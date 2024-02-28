Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

AMLX opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

