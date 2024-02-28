Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $176.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

