Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

