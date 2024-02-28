Algert Global LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,111 shares of company stock worth $4,300,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

