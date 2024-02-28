Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 44.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Five9 stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

