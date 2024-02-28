Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 7,910 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE GTLS opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.