Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 30.9 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

