5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Acquires 75,000 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,750.00.

5N Plus Price Performance

TSE:VNP opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.59 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

