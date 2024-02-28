21,589 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microvast by 95.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Microvast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MVST opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Microvast Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.