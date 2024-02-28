21,589 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microvast by 95.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microvast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microvast Profile

(Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.