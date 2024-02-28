18,401 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

