Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Zebra Technologies worth $115,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $278.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.09. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.