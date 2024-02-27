Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $88.59.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
